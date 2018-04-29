Home Nation

Traffic jams during VIP movement may ease

Traffic jams during VVIP movement may soon ease with authorities planning to open traffic on the carriageway not being used by the VIP.

File picture of a monstrous traffic jam in New Delhi adding to the air pollution.

By Ankur Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traffic jams during VVIP movement may soon ease with authorities planning to open traffic on the carriageway not being used by the VIP. 

Currently, traffic on both carriageways is stopped during VVIP movement, triggering snarls, inconvenience, and in some cases even costing lives when ambulances carrying critically ill patients have got stuck in traffic. 

The proposal to study its feasibility has come from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. During a visit to the newly inaugurated BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in Delhi on April 8, the PM noticed a jam as traffic had been stopped to allow his motorcade to pass.

“During the Hon’ble (sic) PM’s function at BJP headquarter at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Hon’ble (sic) PM has observed that there is no movement of traffic on opposite side of carriageway during his journeys in Delhi,” said an official communication accessed by The Sunday Standard.

 The PM desired that “vehicular traffic on opposite carriageway should not be stopped and there should not be any inconvenience to the general public in this regard,” the communication said.

