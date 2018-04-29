Home Nation

Two held in Manipur with gold bars concealed in rectum

Krishan Kumar and Santosh were caught on Saturday afternoon. While Krishan was caught smuggling gold bars during a pre-embarkation security check, Santosh was nabbed from an aircraft. 

Published: 29th April 2018 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Gold bars (File | Reuters) | Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The CISF arrested a man and his woman accomplice at the Imphal Airport in Manipur on the charge of smuggling gold bars valued at Rs 45 lakh by concealing them in their rectums, an official said on Sunday.

Krishan Kumar and Santosh were caught on Saturday afternoon. While Krishan was caught smuggling gold bars during a pre-embarkation security check, Santosh was nabbed from an aircraft. 

Nine gold bars weighing around 1.5 kg were seized from them, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh said. 

Krishan was supposed to travel from Imphal to Delhi by an Air Asia flight. After a scan showed the presence of metal bars in his body, Krishan admitted during questioning that he was carrying gold in his rectum. Six gold bars weighing about 1 kg were seized from him.

Krishan also told CISF about Santosh carrying three gold bars in her body cavity. CISF officials then traced the woman to a flight and off-loaded her. Three bars weighing about 500 gm were seized from her, the official said.

Both the accused along with the seized gold were handed over to customs officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central Industrial Security Force Imphal Airport
More from this section

Bills alone cannot fight crimes against women: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Pramod Madhwaraj slams BJP for not cancelling Modi programme after the tragic accident

Government decision to permit liquor shops within municipal corporations limits not sustainable: HC

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple