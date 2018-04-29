Two held in Manipur with gold bars concealed in rectum

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The CISF arrested a man and his woman accomplice at the Imphal Airport in Manipur on the charge of smuggling gold bars valued at Rs 45 lakh by concealing them in their rectums, an official said on Sunday.

Krishan Kumar and Santosh were caught on Saturday afternoon. While Krishan was caught smuggling gold bars during a pre-embarkation security check, Santosh was nabbed from an aircraft.

Nine gold bars weighing around 1.5 kg were seized from them, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh said.

Krishan was supposed to travel from Imphal to Delhi by an Air Asia flight. After a scan showed the presence of metal bars in his body, Krishan admitted during questioning that he was carrying gold in his rectum. Six gold bars weighing about 1 kg were seized from him.

Krishan also told CISF about Santosh carrying three gold bars in her body cavity. CISF officials then traced the woman to a flight and off-loaded her. Three bars weighing about 500 gm were seized from her, the official said.

Both the accused along with the seized gold were handed over to customs officials.