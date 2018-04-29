Two Kashmiri youth arrested by Delhi Police were living in Punjab for last four years

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The two Kashmiri students who were arrested from Punjab recently by the Cyber Cell

of Delhi Police and were involved in hacking over 500 Indian websites had been living in the state for last four years and have been active on social media in spreading hate messages against India. The Punjab Police had no clue about them and now the state intelligence wing is trying to gather the details of these two accused.

The two accused, 27-year old Shahid Malla, a CSE student at Aryan Group of College in Rajpura and 23-year old Adil Hussain Teli, a BCA final year student at St. Soldiers Management and Technical Institute in Jalandhar were arrested by the cyber cell of Delhi police on Thursday, while Teli was arrested from a paying guest accommodation in Gagan Nagar in Jalanadhar and Malla from a rented accommodation in Sheetal Colony in Rajpura. Both of them are natives of Baramulla and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir respectively.

High placed sources said that during the questioning of both the accused it has come to light that both of them were spreading misinformation and hate massages on social media and had been based in Punjab for last four years to escape the eyes of law. They are connected to pro-pakistan hackers Afzal Faizal who had

breached the firewalls of more than a thousand Indian websites and Dubai based Amir Muzaffar. While Faisal used a Facebook account 1337.Hacxer which was created in June 2014 and Muzaffar used a Facebook account kashmiri.cheetah that was created in February 2017.

Sources in the intelligence claim that during the questioning both the alleged accused claimed that they had created the group ‘Team Hackers Third Eye’ on the instructions of Muzaffar and Faizal and acted on their behest. Also they were in touch with them through social media only. Also the other task they were assigned were to involve more and more Kashmiri youth with them.

The analysis of their laptops and phones have given details about their ISI links and also it came to light from the messages in their mobile phones that they use to get the money through net banking and now the police will get the last four years details of their bank accounts from the concerned banks on Monday.

Sources said on January 8, last year both the alleged accused had also hacked the website of J& K Bank but did not transfer any money. Not only that during April and May last year they were instructing youth back in the valley to bypass state-imposed ban on social media sites by use of virtual private network (VPN).

After the Delhi Police took away both these accused from Jalandhar, as the Punjab Police had no clue about it, now the intelligence wing is working overtime and is trying to gather the details of these two accused as they were living in the state for four years. There were seven students living at the PG in Gagan Vihar in Jalandhar with Teli and police had done their routine questioning, also the owner of the PG had kept these students from outside the state without any verification, said sources.