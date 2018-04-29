Unnao SP among 36 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Unnao, SP, Pushpanjali Devi, was among 36 IPS officers transferred today by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement issued here.

Devi has been attached to the office of UP DGP, the statement said.

Unnao has been in news over the alleged rape of a girl by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a case that triggered nation-wide outrage, with questions being raised over the role of police also .

The Uttar Pradesh government has handed over the matter to the CBI.

Harish Kumar (SP, Human Rights, Lucknow) has been made SP, Unnao, the statement said.

According to the statement, some of the other IPS officers, who have been transferred are Rajesh Kumar Pandey, who has been made SSP, Meerut.

Earlier, he was SSP, Aligarh.

Ajay Kumar Sahni who was SSP, Azamgarh, has been made SSP, Aligarh.

Jogendra Kumar, who was SSP, Bareilly, has been made SP, ATS, Lucknow.

Kalanidhi Naithani has been made the new SSP of Bareilly.