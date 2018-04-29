Home Nation

UPSC exam: Not an easy journey 

For those who made it into the UPSC exam results, the journey has not been easy.

Published: 29th April 2018 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For those who made it, the journey has not been easy. “When I told my family members and friends that I wanted to take the exam, I was discouraged at first,” said Mohammad Nadeemuddin from Karnataka, who secured 656th rank this year but hopes to get into the Indian Police Service as he is an OBC.

“I was told that at the interview level there would be bias at play but I was elated when I found the interview board to be cordial,” the 25-year-old said.

For Nooh Siddiqui of Maharashtra, who has got 326th rank and hopes to get into the Indian Revenue Service, the target is clear. “I want to be able to serve my community in the best way possible and address the concerns they have,” he told The New Sunday Express.

A total of 990 candidates — 750 men and 240 women — were recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various central government services.     

Of these candidates, 476 are from the general category, 275 from OBC, 165 from scheduled caste and 74 from scheduled tribes category.

