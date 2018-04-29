Uttar Pradesh DGP underlines professionalism of police in averting communal flare-ups

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after a Facebook post triggered clashes in Azamgarh’s Saraimeer area, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said that police were dealing with communal riots in a prompt and professional manner, which had averted many such incidents in the past one year.

Talking to reporters after reviewing law and order situation in Varanasi, on Sunday, UP DGP said, “Police arrested the accused immediately after the incident came to light and appropriate action was taken against protesters causing a law and order problem." He also underlined the professional approach of Police in tackling such communal incidents professionally, which had helped in averting communal riots in the state in the last one year.

On Saturday, communal tension gripped Saraimeer area of Azamgarh district following blasphemous post on Islam by one Amit Sahu on his Facebook wall on Thursday. While Sahu was arrested on Frida, a number of Muslims went on a rampage and indulged in brick batting and vandalism damaging a number of vehicles under Saraimeer police station area. The district police had to use force to bring the situation under control. About 15 persons were arrested for involvement in violence, while Amit was sent to jail on Saturday.

Referring to bail granted to Dr Kafeel Ahmad Khan, an accused in BRD Medical College child deaths case, by Allahabad High Court, the DGP said: "High court order will be studied to ascertain whether he was granted bail due to lack of evidence or any lapses in the police investigation.” The DGP also touched the issue of rising crimes against women by claiming that the state police was committed to ensuring security to women. "We will spruce up the machinery further to ensure the safety and security of women in the state. In this regard, we are contemplating to integrate 1090 women power line, Dial 100 and anti-Romeo squads to crack down on the perpetrators of crime against women," stated the DGP.

He also revealed that discussions were on between judiciary and the police to establish special courts, on the lines of fast-track courts, for early disposal of cases filed under POCSO Act and sexual offences against women. The police department is focusing on gender sensitisation and pursuing the cases of sexual offences in judiciary to ensure the conviction of accused. The ADG and IG of various zones have been asked to monitor such cases closely,” he added.

Singh claimed the police and prison department were coordinating to put a check on criminals operating their gangs from jail premises, as was indicated by the rise in recoveries of mobile phones from the jails. “We are taking serious note of lapses on part of jail authorities. The state government has started taking actions like retiring jail superintendents in case of lapses.” Singh said in the last one year, police have cracked 14,000 cases under the Gangster Act and confiscated properties worth Rs 198 crore in UP.