Woman alleges rape by CRPF personnel in Jammu; case registered

The woman, hailing from the Mandi area of Poonch district, lodged a written complaint with police station Domana yesterday, alleging that she was waylaid by a group of three CRPF personnel.

By PTI

JAMMU: A 24-year-old woman has levelled serious allegations of wrongful confinement and rape against CRPF personnel inside a camp here, prompting police to register a case and start investigations, police said.

The woman, hailing from the Mandi area of Poonch district, lodged a written complaint with police station Domana yesterday, alleging that she was waylaid by a group of three CRPF personnel, taken inside their camp and raped by one of them on March 10, a police official said.

The woman alleged that the accused filmed the assault and threatened to release the video on social media if she disclosed the incident to police or someone else.

"I had alighted from a bus around 7.30 pm and was on way to my relative's home. I lost my way and was intercepted by three personnel in uniform outside their camp half an hour later. They took me inside on the pretext of helping me and instead one of them raped me," the woman said in her complaint.

The official said a case under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, including rape and wrongful confinement, were registered against the unidentified personnel and an investigation was taken up.

Based on the outcome of the investigation, some more charges, including that under the Information Technology Act, would be added to the FIR, he said.

