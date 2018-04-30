Bhopal Diary: Medicos protest, Agri field visit and more

By Express News Service

Budding medicos protest in front of Raj Bhavan

Medical students of Advance Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal laid down in front of the Raj Bhavan gate on the fifth day of their indefinite protest on Thursday. The act came a day after the MP Nagar Police lodged an FIR against two students who were part of the protest along with several other students and stopped Governor Anandiben Patel’s cavalcade on Wednesday evening. Around 100 first- year MBBS students have been staging dharna at the Board Office Square for the past four days against the state government and the institute demanding justice. They have been pleading authorities to shift them to another medical college as their college is not fully operational.

Agri field visit for servicemen planning VRS

An agriculture field visit was organised for military officers who are currently pursuing small scale business employment course at the Institute of Corporate Management’s Bhopal Branch. The course is meant for those servicemen who want to apply for voluntary retirement (VRS). “It’s a four-month course that aims to impart entrepreneurship skills among these servicemen. During these four months, they are given theoretical knowledge on several sectors, including agriculture,” said course coordinator Amit Mudgal. A total of 40 servicemen are undergoing the course after which they will be eligible for VRS.

Red bus drivers to be trained in responsible driving

Drivers of the Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) operating red buses will be sensitised about behaviour and advised to drive at a speed which is safe for passengers and other commuters using roads. Ever since the buses run by the wholly owned subsidiary of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) were introduced in 2013, more than 15 lives were snuffed out in accidents. BMC commissioner Priyanka Das signed a MoU with central agency Petroleum Conservation Research Association recently for imparting training to the drivers in order to sensitise them. The drivers will also be trained in fuel conservation.

Online escort racket busted

The cyber cell busted an online sex racket and arrested two men, including the racket’s kingpin, from Ujjain. The arrested men hailed from Delhi and Jharkhand, who were operating the online escort service from a rented flat at a posh colony. Both the arrested men are school dropouts. On the website, obscene pictures of women along with their cellphone numbers were on display. The men told the police that they were in touch with call girls from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru through internet and WhatsApp.]

Child rights panel orders probe

The MP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has ordered a probe into the ill-treatment of a 10-year-old girl studying at a Bhopal madarsa. A three-member panel was constituted to probe the allegations leveled by the girl’s father. The panel’s chairman Dr Raghvendra Sharma said the school education department’s district project coordinator (DPC) was also present during the inspection of the madarsa on Saturday. The child rights panel has sought information from various parties.