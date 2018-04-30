Home Nation

Bihar: Six held by CBI in kidnapping and killing of a minor girl

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR, BIHAR: Six people have been arrested by the CBI and sent to jail by a court here in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a 12-year-old girl, a CBI counsel said today.

The accused, Shah Alam Shabbu, Vikrant Shukla, Brajesh Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Vimal Agrawal and Abhay Gupta, were arrested by the agency on Saturday night at its state headquarters in Patna where it had summoned them for interrogation, CBI pleader H A Khan said.

The accused were yesterday produced before Special CBI Judge Amit Kumar Dixit at his residence who remanded them to 14 days' judicial custody, he said.

The girl had gone missing from her house in Jawaharlal Road here in September, 2012.

She had been kidnapped after the accused cut the window grill of her room.

Following the incident, the state witnessed a huge outcry and the Nitish Kumar-led government recommended a CBI probe following a request by the girl's parents in September, 2013.

The agency began investigating in February, 2014 upon a direction from the Supreme Court.

The CBI later recovered a skeleton from a ditch close to her residence and DNA tests confirmed that it was of the girl.

