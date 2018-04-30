BJP panel wins Tripura Bar Council poll

By PTI

AGARTALA: The Bharatiya Janata Party's panel of advocates swept the Tripura Bar Council election today by winning 10 posts in the 15 member panel, a top official of the Tripura Bar Council said.

Of the remaining five, CPI(M) candidates won four and the Congress one, he said.

Altogether 853 of the 1,000 members of the Tripura Bar Council voted on February 28 to form the new executive panel and the results were announced today.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb congratulated lawyers on the victory and said one more step was taken to free Tripura from communists.

The BJP-IPFT coalition has come to power in the state on March 3, trouncing the 25-year-old CPI(M) led Left Front government.