Home Nation

BR Ambedkar's statue vandalised in Jharkhand's Giridih

Statues of the BR Ambedkar was found defaced in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also earlier this month.

Published: 30th April 2018 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

A statue of B R Ambedkar (image used for representational purpose only)

By ANI

GIRIDIH: The spate of vandalism of statues of iconic leaders and ideologues in different parts of the country has reached Jharkhand's Giridih, where a statue of the Father of Indian Constitution, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, was found decapitated by miscreants on Sunday.

"We got information about it in the morning. We are now going to lodge a complaint at the police station and will request them to nab the culprits soon," said the locals present at the spot.

It is yet to be ascertained who vandalised Ambedkar's statue. An investigation for the same is underway.

In a similar incident, a broken bust of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee was found in a pile of garbage in a godown in Madhya Pradesh on April 22.

It all started when a statue of Russian communist icon Vladimir Lenin was razed after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Left Front government out of power in the assembly elections in Tripura last month.

Soon after, the statue of social reformer and rationalist leader E.V. Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, was vandalised in Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

Statues of the Father of Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar was found defaced in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also earlier this month.

Last month, a statue of the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was defaced with ink in West Bengal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BR Ambedkar Giridih Jharkhand Periyar Ambedkar statue
More from this section

Narendra Modi government taking credit for our work on electrification: Congress

Missing US national found dead in Himachal Pradesh

Wanted criminals arrested after encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple