BR Ambedkar's statue vandalised in Jharkhand's Giridih

By ANI

GIRIDIH: The spate of vandalism of statues of iconic leaders and ideologues in different parts of the country has reached Jharkhand's Giridih, where a statue of the Father of Indian Constitution, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, was found decapitated by miscreants on Sunday.

"We got information about it in the morning. We are now going to lodge a complaint at the police station and will request them to nab the culprits soon," said the locals present at the spot.

It is yet to be ascertained who vandalised Ambedkar's statue. An investigation for the same is underway.

In a similar incident, a broken bust of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee was found in a pile of garbage in a godown in Madhya Pradesh on April 22.

It all started when a statue of Russian communist icon Vladimir Lenin was razed after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Left Front government out of power in the assembly elections in Tripura last month.

Soon after, the statue of social reformer and rationalist leader E.V. Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, was vandalised in Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

Statues of the Father of Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar was found defaced in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also earlier this month.

Last month, a statue of the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was defaced with ink in West Bengal.