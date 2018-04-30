Centre bans production of party poppers

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Environment Ministry has banned the production of party poppers containing low intensity chemical explosives and plastic streamers that are linked to a variety of health issues and pollution.The industries manufacturing the poppers, which are commonly used for party or other celebrations, have been asked to stop production. Party poppers are generally charged with an explosive which is activated by pulling a string. The charge blows some small coloured plastic glittering pieces and other such materials out and makes a popping sound.

According to the Ministry, the reason behind the ban is primarily due to the impact the chemicals have on the eyes. “It is observed that the plastic glittering material and the other charge chemicals, which are generally low intensity explosive, often composed of red-phosphorous, potassium chlorate and potassium perchlorate, are harmful to human health and environment. They get mixed with food items and may also cause severe eye trauma or facial injuries,” said a directive issued by the Environment Ministry.