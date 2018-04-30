Confident Rahul Gandhi sounds 2019 Lok Sabha poll bugle

Amit Agnihotri By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Virtually sounding the poll bugle for the next Lok Sabha elections, a confident Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his party would win elections in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan this year before wresting power at the Centre.“The Congress workers are all charged up. You just see, we will win Karnataka, then Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. We will win the 2019 national polls,” Rahul said while addressing a massive Jan Aakrosh rally organised at Delhi’s iconic Ramlila Ground to reflect the widespread public anger against the Modi government.

Rahul cited the mega bank fraud, the controversial Rafale jet deal and extraordinary profits of Jay Shah, son of BJP chief Amit Shah to slam the Modi government over corruption while pointing out that joblessness and atrocities against Dalits and women had become the hallmark of the BJP rule over the past four years.

“Wherever I go and ask people if they are happy, they say no,” he said. In comparison, the Congress rule over the past 70 years promoted brotherhood and protected women, Rahul claimed, adding the BJP/RSS and Modi had spread lies against the UPA to gain power in 2014, but the party workers would expose them.Referring to the recent controversy over veteran Salman Khurshid’s “Muslim-blood-on-our hands” remark, Rahul said he would protect the former Union minister and allow divergent voices to grow in the party but cautioned the leaders to fight the RSS unitedly. Trying to address the senior versus junior debate troubling sections of the party, Rahul made it clear both would find space and respect under the Congress umbrella.

In comparison, BJP leaders can’t allow divergent views as both Modi and Shah want only their views to be heard in the party, Rahul said, adding the saffron party would never respect leaders like L K Advani or Arun Jaitley. “This is the difference between us and them.”

Mt Kailash trip lined up after frightful flight

Recalling the recent snag in his chartered flight from Delhi to Hubballi, Rahul said: “The aircraft suddenly came down by 8,000 ft. I thought gaadi gayi (it was all over). At that moment it occurred to me that I must visit Mansarovar.” He will make the trip after Karnataka polls.