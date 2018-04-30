Farmers to stop supplies for 10 days in June, call for Bharat Bandh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An umbrella body of 110 farmers’ organisations, on Monday said the supplies of vegetables and milk would be stopped to cities across the country for 10 days from June 1 in protest against the alleged anti-farmer policies of the Central government. Leaders of Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh including former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha also said that a nation-wide Bharat bandh would be held on June 10 till 2 pm. The farmers urged traders’ organisations to extend support to their protest.

“Farmers across the country will observe non-cooperation day on June 6. They will also stop the supply of vegetables, milk and crops to cities from June 1,” Sinha, who quit the BJP recently, told reporters in the national capital.At the Press meet called by Sinha, representatives of the farmers’ organisation said the government is not doing anything to enhance the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) to one and a half times, as promised by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Budget session. They stressed that the government must also consider the land cost, besides other expenses in cash and kind, incurred on seeds, fertilisers, chemicals, labour, fuel and irrigation while determining the MSPs.

Meanwhile, Sinha speaking at the Press meet, slammed the Centre for making false promises to farmers. He also criticised the Maharashtra government for not fulfilling promises made in March to call off the ‘Long March of the Farmers’. Sinha, after floating an apolitical body meant to highlight national issues that are being ignored, has been touring various parts of the country to mobilise public support for the agrarian distress.