Flouting its own policy NITI Aayog hired 28 plain graduates

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It is seen as the Narendra Modi government’s eyes and ears on policy matters, but the NITI Aayog is apparently flouting its own policy. The NITI Aayog’s policy guidelines state that technical and management professionals should be hired as young professionals. Yet, of the 68 professionals in its ranks, 12 alone have specialised educational backgrounds. At least 28 hired by it are just graduates.The NITI Aayog in a Right to Information (RTI) reply, a copy of which is with TNIE, admitted that as on March 20, 2018, it had 46 young professionals and 22 senior consultants/consultants. Its list of 46 includes 33 women.

Only five of the young professionals have either a BTech or MTech and six are MBAs. While four were recruited from IITs, three were generalists with MA degrees. Nine of the young professionals received their last education qualification from foreign universities like London School of Economics, Colarado School of Mines, University of Oxford, Johnson and Wales University (the US) and University of Sussex (the UK).

Only one retired IAS official of additional secretary rank, C Muralikrishna Kumar, works for the NITI Aayog as a senior consultant.The think tank has inducted MA degree holders as professionals from Indian varsities like OP Jindal University, Banasthali, Himachal Pradesh University, IGNOU, Indraprastha University, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (Indore), besides a few from Delhi University.

The MBA degree holders have done their professional courses from Sunrise University, Indraprastha University, Xavier Institute of Management (XIM- Bhubaneshwar), Institute of Rural management, IMT and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (Uttar Pradesh).

It may be recalled that TNIE on April 16 had quoted NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar’s office stating in an e-mail that “Young Professionals are engaged by the NITI Aayog in terms of rule 178 under procurement of consultancy services... It’s not a regular employment against the sanctioned posts, hence, norms of reservation are not required.” On responsibilities given to 46 young professionals, the think-tank panel has stated that they were assigned works in different verticals to contribute on the related subjects according to needs, which include energy, transportation, economy, agriculture among others.