Graft has taken deeper roots under Modi: Sonia Gandhi at Jan Akrosh rally

At Jan Akrosh rally, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh say none of the promises made by PM have been fulfilled

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with former party chief Sonia Gandhi and other leaders during Jan Akrosh Rally, in New Delhi on Sunday | parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Both former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it was now time to fix his accountability over the false promises he made to the voters in 2014 and that corruption had taken “deeper roots” since NDA came to power.

“There is despondency all around. None of the promises made by Modi have been fulfilled. Farmers did not get a better minimum selling price, joblessness is fast growing as there is no sign of the promised two crore jobs per year, women are not safe and the economy is down,” Manmohan Singh said while addressing the Jan Akrosh rally.

Noting that democracy was in danger as the government was destroying key institutions, the former PM cited the passage of the Finance Bill 2018 without a debate in Parliament and the cold-shouldering of the various no-confidence motions against the Modi Government to support his allegations. He also said that banks were being made to suffer as fugitives like Nirav Modi could loot public money and flee the country without fear of getting caught.

Sonia too raised similar issues saying she was getting a sense of unease among the people which indicated that the strong winds of change were blowing. “What happened to Modi ji’s slogan ‘Na khaunga, na khane dunga’ (would not take bribes, nor let anyone do so) as the roots of corruption have become deeper under his watch,” she said.

She said the government had assumed its brute majority in the Lok Sabha as a licence to do whatever it felt like.“We have to be alert and fight the BJP together. People are ready to support us and we have to be ready to fight for them,” Sonia said, adding that the voices being expressed at the rally would reach homes across the country.“For all of us, the country is passing through a sensitive phase and we need to take it seriously,” she said.

