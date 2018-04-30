Home Nation

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani equates Google with Narada Muni

Rupani's statement comes after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb claimed that Internet existed in India during Mahabharat era.

Published: 30th April 2018 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has equated Google with mythological character Narada Muni.

Speaking at an event, Rupani on Sunday said, "Google is a source of information today. We can compare Narada Muni with Google as he had all the information of what was happening in the world. But, Narada gave information to many people but never gave information that would harm humanity."

Rupani's statement comes after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb claimed that Internet existed in India during Mahabharat era.

ALSO READ | Open paan shop or milk cows to make a living: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Speaking at a Regional Workshop on Computerisation and Reforms in Agartala on April 18, Deb said that the internet was invented by India lakhs of years ago.

"Internet and satellite communication had existed in the days of Mahabharata. How could Sanjaya (the charioteer of King Dhritarashtra) give a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time," Deb said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Rupani Narada Narad
More from this section

BJP panel wins Tripura Bar Council poll

Kathua rape and murder has nothing to do with Jammu and Kashmir cabinet reshuffle: Ram Madhav

Pulwama encounter: Sameer Tiger found death waiting in village he called home

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards