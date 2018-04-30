Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani equates Google with Narada Muni

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has equated Google with mythological character Narada Muni.

Speaking at an event, Rupani on Sunday said, "Google is a source of information today. We can compare Narada Muni with Google as he had all the information of what was happening in the world. But, Narada gave information to many people but never gave information that would harm humanity."

Rupani's statement comes after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb claimed that Internet existed in India during Mahabharat era.

ALSO READ | Open paan shop or milk cows to make a living: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Speaking at a Regional Workshop on Computerisation and Reforms in Agartala on April 18, Deb said that the internet was invented by India lakhs of years ago.

"Internet and satellite communication had existed in the days of Mahabharata. How could Sanjaya (the charioteer of King Dhritarashtra) give a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time," Deb said.