Huge fire in Mathura cotton factory, properties worth crores gutted

By PTI

MATHURA: A huge fire at a cotton factory in Mathura district today gutted properties worth crores and fire-fighters were still struggling to control the blaze after nine hours.

No injuries have been reported.

Seven fire-tenders were rushed to the factory in Kosi Kalan area this afternoon, Chief Fire Officer Sanjai Sharma said.

Sharma said fire-fighters were still trying to douse the fire.

He said the cause of the fire appears to be a short-circuit in the electrical wiring system of the cotton factory.

According to J V Singh, vice president of the company that owns the unit, the fire broke out in the storage yard where raw cotton was stored.

Singh said the actual loss would be ascertained later but it could be in crores.