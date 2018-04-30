Home Nation

Indefinite petrol pump strike begins in Nagaland

Petroleum transporters and retailers in Nagaland today began an indefinite state-wide strike demanding rescue of a tanker driver and his handyman suspected to have been abducted eight days ago.

Published: 30th April 2018

By PTI

The state government also appealed to the abductors to release the two persons.

Four organisations of the petroleum transporters and retailers in Nagaland have closed down petrol pumps across the state from mid-night last night, the organisations said in a joint press release.

The Kohima Petrol Pump Dealers Association, the Dimapur Petrol Pump Dealers Association, the Nagaland Tanker Transport Association and Oil Tanker Drivers Union, Dimapur, have decided yesterday to go for the strike after the deadline they had given to the government expired, it said.

The four bodies had served a 48-hour deadline to the state government on May 27 for the rescue of oil tanker driver Tularam Buragohain and his helper Adman Surin, who were suspected to have been abducted from New Helipong village in Tuensang district on April 22.

It is not yet clear who had abducted the two and why.

The strike would continue till the abducted persons are rescued unharmed, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Nagaland government held a meeting today on the issue and appealed to the abductors of the driver and handyman to immediately release the two on humanitarian grounds to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the State.

An official release issued by PAC member secretary and Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said the state machineries are also making all efforts to ensure safe return of the two persons.

