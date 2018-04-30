Home Nation

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav shifted from AIIMS to Ranchi hospital; political blame game erupts in Bihar

Yadav’s younger son and Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned the move while several other RJD leaders dubbed it as a “political conspiracy”.

Published: 30th April 2018 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after being discharged from AIIMS speaks to the media on his arrival at New Delhi Railway station in New Delhi on Monday. | PTI

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: As jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was discharged from AIIMS in New Delhi and sent by train to Ranchi despite his protests on Monday afternoon, a political blame game erupted in Bihar over the issue and his meeting with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day.

Yadav’s younger son and Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned the move while several other RJD leaders dubbed it as a “political conspiracy”. They claimed that Lalu’s health conditions still remained critical and that he needed better treatment, which he cannot get in Ranchi.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, a former Bihar chief minister, was sent to Ranchi by Rajdhani Express train after being discharged by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

He would be taken to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi soon after his arrival in the city on Tuesday morning, said party sources.

The 69-year-old leader has been sentenced to jail terms for 27 years and a half after being convicted in four cases of the fodder scam.

“He was transferred from RIMS to AIIMS for better treatment. The infections he is suffering from and his kidney trouble remain critical. AIIMS doctors had said his kidneys are damaged by 60 per cent. He also has high BP and diabetes. Shifting him back to Ranchi is shocking,” said Tejashwi Yadav.

Senior RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav said: “Shifting Lalujee from AIIMS to RIMS is clearly the result of political pressure from the Centre. The people of Bihar consider it an utterly malicious step. If anything happens to him, the entire blame will be on the Centre and the AIIMS administration”.

Lalu also himself wrote a letter to the AIIMS director, saying he was still suffering from several health complications and needed medical attention.

“I don't want to be shifted back to the Ranchi hospital as that hospital is not properly equipped to treat my ailments,” he wrote.

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi of BJP rubbished the charges. “He (Lalu) is a convict. A panel of medical experts examining him recommended his discharge as his ailments can be treated in Ranchi and there is no need for him to be in Delhi. There is no politics involved in it. All such charges are baseless.”

“The meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav speaks volumes about the two parties’ stand on corruption. It was Rahul Gandhi who had torn apart the ordinance that aimed to save politicians like Lalu convicted of corruption charges. But the country now saw a different Rahul Gandhi,” said JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar.

Lalu, who has been lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail at Hotwar near the Jharkhand capital since December 23, was brought to RIMS on March 17 after he complained of acute pain. He was shifted to AIIMS on March 28 evening for treatment of diabetes, hypertension and cardiac ailments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Yadav RJD chief AIIMS Ranchi hospital
More from this section

Gorakhpur infant deaths: Allahabad High Court declines bail to former BRD medical college principal

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah slams J-K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta over comments on Kathua case

Court Hammer

2015 Gujarat quota violence: Punj panel appeals Patidars to file proofs

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards