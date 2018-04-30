Home Nation

Karvan-e-Aman bus leaves to cross over to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

The bus with 14 passengers left Bemina, Srinagar, for Kaman post, the last Indian post on this side of the LoC.

Published: 30th April 2018 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

The bus service, introduced on April 7, 2005 has helped thousands of families, divided in 1947, to meet each other. (File | PTI)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: The Karvan-e-Aman bus, operating between Srinagar and Muzaffabad, capital of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), left here to cross over to other side of the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday morning, official sources said.

The bus with 14 passengers left Bemina, Srinagar, for Kaman post, the last Indian post on this side of the LoC, sources told UNI.

The bus has reached Trade Facilitation Centre (TFC), Salamabad, Uri , where more passengers will board it before proceeding towards Kaman post, they said adding the exact number of passengers crossing over to other side will be known in the afternoon.

Similarly, they said, the number of people travelling from POK will also be known in the evening.

The bus service, introduced on April 7, 2005 has helped thousands of families, divided in 1947, to meet each other.

However, only state subjects from both sides of the LoC are eligible to travel in the cross-LoC bus, one of the major Confidence Building Measures (CBM), taken by India and Pakistan despite opposition by militant organizations.

State subjects from both sides are allowed to travel on travel permits instead of International passports.

Barring Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Shabir Ahmad Shah, majority separatists leaders have travelled in the bus to POK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Occupied Kashmir POK Srinagar Kaman
More from this section

Narendra Modi government taking credit for our work on electrification: Congress

Missing US national found dead in Himachal Pradesh

Wanted criminals arrested after encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple