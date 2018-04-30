Kathua case is a minor incident, don't give it too much importance, says new J&K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta

By Online Desk

The newly sworn-in deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir cabinet, Kavinder Gupta has courted controversy by saying that the Kathua rape and murder case is a minor incident and it should not be given too much importance.

His comments came hours after seven new members of the J&K cabinet, including Gupta, were sworn-in on Monday.

The comment also comes amid criticism of a BJP MLA, who had attended pro-rapist rally being promoted to cabinet minister.

Rajiv Jasrotia, BJP's MLA from Kathua, had allegedly participated in a rally, supporting the accused in the Kathua case. Jasrotia had also gone 'hiding' for some time after outrage erupted against his participating in the rally.

Congress leader Salman Nizami had tweeted a video where the BJP leader is heard calling Kathua incident a 'minor one'.

After pro-rapist MLA was inducted in Ministry, this shameless/heartless BJP neta- Dy CM J&K Kavinder Gupta says Rape & murder of 8 year old girl in Kathua is a SMALL issue, shd not be given much hype. And his supporters Laugh.....! Shame BJP Shame. pic.twitter.com/6rkxSiBhhv — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) 30 April 2018

According to ANI, Gupta clarified that "Kathua case is subjudiced. SC will decide on the case, there is no need to poke on it."

"It is not a right thing to weigh in this case. I just said that there are enough cases like this, intentionally making an issue out of this shouldn't be done", he added.

Kathua ka maamla subjudice hai. Ab uspar SC tay karegi, baar baar us issue ko chhedna thik nahi hai. Is maamle ko tul dena acchi baat nahi hai. Maine ye kaha ki is tarah ke kaafi maamle hain, janbhooj kar isko bhadkane ki koshish nahin karni chahiye: Kavinder Gupta, J&K Dy CM pic.twitter.com/01jGWGXHmD — ANI (@ANI) 30 April 2018

Who is Kavinder Gupta?

Born December 2nd, 1959, Gupta is a graduate, who has three children including two daughters.

He was secretary of the Punjab Vishav Hindu Parishad in 1978-79.

He headed the J&K unit of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, for two consecutive terms from 1993 till 1998.

Gupta has also served as the mayor of Jammu for three terms consecutively from 2005 to 2010, which is a record.

He has also been a general secretary of the BJP's state unit.

He was elected as an MLA for the first time in 2014 from the Gandhi Nagar seat where he defeated a sitting Congress minister Raman Bhalla. According to PTI, Gupta had joined an RSS shakha at the age of 13.

J&K cabinet reshuffle

The new BJP faces sworn in as ministers were the party's state unit chief Satpal Sharma and the MLAs from Kathua and adjoining Sambha, Rajiv Jasrotia and Devinder Kumar Manyal, respectively.

The BJP also upgraded Sunil Sharma, at present minister of state for transport, to the rank of a cabinet minister.

BJP legislator Shakti Raj took oath as a minister of state.

The PDP members included in the cabinet were Mohd Khalil Band, MLA from Pulwama, and Mohd Ashraf Mir, MLA from Sonwar.

The BJP had dropped Nirmal Singh, Health Minister Bali Bhagat and Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism Priya Sethi.