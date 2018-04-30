Home Nation

Kathua case is a minor incident, don't give it too much importance, says new J&K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta

Kavinder Gupta has courted controversy by saying that the Kathua rape and murder case is a minor incident and it should not be given too much importance.

Published: 30th April 2018 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Kavinder Gupta replaces Dr Nirmal Singh as Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. | ANI

By Online Desk

The newly sworn-in deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir cabinet, Kavinder Gupta has courted controversy by saying that the Kathua rape and murder case is a minor incident and it should not be given too much importance.

His comments came hours after seven new members of the J&K cabinet, including Gupta, were sworn-in on Monday.

The comment also comes amid criticism of a BJP MLA, who had attended pro-rapist rally being promoted to cabinet minister.

Rajiv Jasrotia, BJP's MLA from Kathua, had allegedly participated in a rally, supporting the accused in the Kathua case. Jasrotia had also gone 'hiding' for some time after outrage erupted against his participating in the rally.

Congress leader Salman Nizami had tweeted a video where the BJP leader is heard calling Kathua incident a 'minor one'.

According to ANI, Gupta clarified that "Kathua case is subjudiced. SC will decide on the case, there is no need to poke on it."

"It is not a right thing to weigh in this case. I just said that there are enough cases like this, intentionally making an issue out of this shouldn't be done", he added.

Who is Kavinder Gupta? 

Born December 2nd, 1959, Gupta is a graduate, who has three children including two daughters.

He was secretary of the Punjab Vishav Hindu Parishad in 1978-79.

He headed the J&K unit of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, for two consecutive terms from 1993 till 1998.

Gupta has also served as the mayor of Jammu for three terms consecutively from 2005 to 2010, which is a record.

He has also been a general secretary of the BJP's state unit.

He was elected as an MLA for the first time in 2014 from the Gandhi Nagar seat where he defeated a sitting Congress minister Raman Bhalla. According to PTI, Gupta had joined an RSS shakha at the age of 13.

J&K cabinet reshuffle
The new BJP faces sworn in as ministers were the party's state unit chief Satpal Sharma and the MLAs from Kathua and adjoining Sambha, Rajiv Jasrotia and Devinder Kumar Manyal, respectively.

The BJP also upgraded Sunil Sharma, at present minister of state for transport, to the rank of a cabinet minister.

READ | Speaker, seven others sworn in as ministers in Jammu and Kashmir

BJP legislator Shakti Raj took oath as a minister of state.

The PDP members included in the cabinet were Mohd Khalil Band, MLA from Pulwama, and Mohd Ashraf Mir, MLA from Sonwar.

The BJP had dropped Nirmal Singh, Health Minister Bali Bhagat and Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism Priya Sethi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP MLA Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta Rajiv Jasrotia Jammu and Kashmir cabinet Kathua rape case
More from this section

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani equates Google with Narada Muni

BJP panel wins Tripura Bar Council poll

Kathua rape and murder has nothing to do with Jammu and Kashmir cabinet reshuffle: Ram Madhav

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards