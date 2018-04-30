Lalu Prasad Yadav alleges 'political conspiracy' as AIIMS discharges him

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AIIMS today discharged RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, saying his condition has improved significantly, even as the former Bihar chief minister alleged a "political conspiracy" behind his discharge.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal president also wrote to the institute's director, asking him to continue his treatment at the facility till he recovers fully.

Supporters of Prasad created ruckus in the hospital premises protesting the AIIMS' decision, with his party alleging that there is a conspiracy to "murder" their leader by "forcing him out" of the premier hospital even though he continues to suffer from various ailments.

During the ruckus, the supporters broke a glass door, abused the security guards and administration officials, hospital sources alleged.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Prasad at AIIMS today and enquired about his health.

The RJD chief, who has been serving a jail term in connection with the fodder scam, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on March 29 for specialised treatment.

The AIIMS, in an official statement today, said, "Lalu Prasad was referred from Ranchi Medical College to AIIMS for management of his acute medical condition .

He has improved significantly and as per advise of the medical board constituted for his treatment, he is being referred back to Ranchi Medical College for management of his chronic issues.

He is currently stable and is fit to travel.

" The RJD chief had been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on March 17 over complaints of uneasiness while he was lodged at the Birsa Munda Jail.

Prasad has been serving a jail term since December 23.

Prasad, who was kept in a VIP room of the old private ward of the hospital, has written to the director of AIIMS, saying that he should not be relieved from AIIMS, Delhi and sent back to RIMS since the latter lacks facilities for proper treatment of his ailments.

Citing various ailments such as heart problems, diabetes, kidney infection, high blood pressure, the RJD supremo, in his letter to the director, said doctors should not act under pressure from certain individuals or political parties.

Urging the AIIMS director to allow him to continue his treatment at the institute till his recovery, Prasad said the AIIMS administration will be held responsible if something untoward happens to him after he is sent back to the hospital in Ranchi.

His party MP Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav alleged that the AIIMS appeared to be acting under the pressure of central agencies like the CBI.

"It seems there is a conspiracy to murder him.

Why they are discharging him when he is not fit yet," Yadav said.

The former Bihar chief minister has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013 -- the latest being the Dumka treasury case, in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail.