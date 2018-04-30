Home Nation

Maharashtra to have international board for vernacular students

The new board would be of special help to students from Marathi, Gujarati, Hindi, Urdu, Kannada and other medium schools across the state, education minister Vinod Tawde has said.

Published: 30th April 2018

Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government is contemplating formation of an international board of education for vernacular language students in its bid to elevate the quality of education imparted in the state, education minister Vinod Tawde has said.

A formal announcement in this regard is likely to be made next week, he added.

While describing the concept, Tawde said that just like there are several boards viz. the SSC, the HSC, the CBSE and the ICSE, the state government will start its own international board for the students who have Indian languages as their medium of instruction.

The different boards have varying levels of difficulty that decide their standards. Hence, the new board will have the difficulty level that of the international standard, he said. 

The state government is also contemplating to elevate the difficulty level of the SSC board to match that of the CBSE and the ICSE, the education minister added. 

After forming the international board, the state government shall start 13 schools under the new board in the first year and then it has a plan to start a school each in every district after which other schools too might be given affiliation to the new board, Tawde said.

The new board would be of special help to students from Marathi, Gujarati, Hindi, Urdu, Kannada and other medium schools across the state, he added.

