Major, soldier injured in encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

An army Major and a soldier have been injured in an ongoung gunfight in Drabgam village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Published: 30th April 2018 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An army Major and a soldier have been injured in an ongoung gunfight in Drabgam village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said police, CRPF and army men laid siege around the Drabgam village in Pulwama early this morning after receiving information about presence of some militants there.

They said while the security personnel were conducting searches in the area, they came under fire from the militants hiding in the area

“The fire was returned y the troops, triggering an encounter. The exchange of gunfire was going on when reports last poured in,” they said.

They said two security men including an army Major and soldier have been injured in the gunfight. The injured have been evacuated to hospital.

Unconfirmed reports said top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sameer Tiger or Manan Wani (a PHD scholar who joined militancy early this year) are trapped in the area.

However, a police spokesman said the identity of the trapped militants is not known.

Meanwhile, locals of the area, especially youth have taken to roads and attempted to march towards the encounter site.  They clashed with the police and paramilitary personnel, who intercepted them. The youth pelted stones on the cops, who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells.

The clashes were going on when reports last poured in.

