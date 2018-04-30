Home Nation

Man held for raping physically challenged woman in Jharkhand

In her complaint, the woman stated that her cousin raped her in the early hours when she had gone out to respond to nature's call.

Published: 30th April 2018 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

RAMGARH: A 26-year-old man was arrested today for allegedly raping a differently-abled woman in Ramgarh district, police said.

The incident happened in Bhadwa village under the jurisdiction of West Bokaro police station on Saturday, they said.

The woman happens to be the accused's cousin, a police officer said.

In her complaint, the woman stated that her cousin raped her in the early hours when she had gone out to respond to nature's call.

The man was arrested soon after the FIR was lodged, the Station-In-Charge of West Bokaro police station, Rameshwar Bhagat, said.

Since the woman has a hearing and speaking disorder, she could not scream for help, Bhagat said.

She has been sent for medical examination, he said.

This is the second such incident during the last one week in Ramgarh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Tripura CM Biplab Deb clarifies on 'mechanical engineers' remark

Graft has taken deeper roots under Modi: Sonia Gandhi at Jan Akrosh rally

Bhopal Diary: Medicos protest, Agri field visit and more

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple