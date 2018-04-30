Mining scam: Digambar Kamat questioned by Goa Crime Branch

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) today quizzed Congress MLA and former chief minister Digambar Kamat in connection with an alleged multi-crore mining scam.

Kamat appeared before the SIT this morning and an investigating officer questioned him for almost an hour for his alleged involvement in the Rs 35,000 crore illegal mining scam.

The 64-year-old legislator, who was the state mines minister when the alleged illegalities took place between 2005 and 2012, had earlier also been questioned by the SIT set up by the Crime Branch.

"We wanted to seek some more information from Kamat for which he was summoned.

He has been named as one of the accused in this case, so his statements are important," a senior SIT officer told PTI.

Kamat is currently the Congress legislator from Margao constituency in South Goa district.

The MLA, who was the chief minister from 2007 to 2012, has been named a key accused in several charge-sheets filed by the Goa Police's Crime Branch in the multi-crore scam.

The SIT is investigating a complaint filed by the mines and geology department in July 2013 seeking to fix criminal liability on those involved in the illegal mining, as pointed out by various committees, including the Centre-appointed Justice M B Shah Commission.

The Crime Branch had registered an FIR in August 2013 against those named in reports prepared by the Shah Commission and other committees, including Kamat, former mines and geology department director Arvind Lolienkar and some other officials of the department, besides officials of mining firms.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 120 (b) (conspiracy) and 166 (public servant disobeying law with intent to cause injury to any person) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Mines and Minerals Development Act, Mineral Conservation and Development Rules and Goa Prevention of Illegal Mining Transportation, Storage of Minerals Rules 2004.