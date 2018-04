By ANI

DHARAMSALA: A United States national, who was reported missing by his family a week ago, has been found dead in Dharamshala's 'Piungal Nalla.'

The man has been identified as Ronald Shyane Harnage.

As per the local police, a missing report was filed by the wife of the deceased at Kangra Police Station on April 23.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

An investigation is underway.