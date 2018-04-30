Home Nation

Narendra Modi government taking credit for our work on electrification: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that all villages in India have now been connected with electricity.

Published: 30th April 2018 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that all villages in India have been connected with electricity under his rule, Congress on Sunday said the government was celebrating inefficiencies and taking credit for the work done by UPA government.

"Dear Amit Shahji, India has 6,49,867 villages. Congress connected 97 per cent with electricity. During UPA (2004-14), Congress electrified 1,07,600 villages.

"In 60 years, Congress average is electrifying 10,000 villages per year. Congress created #PowerfulIndia but didn't boast," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet directed to the BJP President.

"Dear Modiji/Piyushji (Railway minister Piyush Goyal), on May 26, 2014, only 18,452 villages were without electrification.

"BJP government took 46 months to complete this at at an average of 4,813 villages per year. This is - 'celebrating inefficiencies' and taking 'fake credit' for Congress work," he said in further tweets.

Modi on Sunday announced that all villages in India have now been connected with electricity.

"Electricity reached all Indian villages on Saturday.

"Yesterday, we fulfilled a commitment due to which the lives of several Indians will be transformed forever!" Modi said in a series of tweets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
congress Narendra Modi UPA government
More from this section

Major, soldier injured in encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Private schools in Chandigarh have to declare income, can't raise fees arbitrarily

Uttar Pradesh: Woman gang-raped in front of her minor brother

IPL2018
Videos
Lamborghini Centenario Exterior Walkaround
Buddha Purnima: Buddhist monks, pilgrims take out peace march
Gallery
Unbeaten Barcelona added to its domestic dominance by winning La Liga for the third time in the last four seasons on Sunday, remaining unbeaten after 34 rounds. | AP
IN PICTURES | Barcelona wins league title in an almost perfect season
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala