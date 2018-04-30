National Conference leader Omar Abdullah slams J-K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta over comments on Kathua case

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah today lashed out at newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta for terming the Kathua rape and murder a minor incident that media should not focus on.

"What justice can one expect from @MehboobaMufti when her Deputy CM calls the rape & murder of an 8-year-old 'a minor incident that the media shouldn't focus on'(sic)," Omar wrote on Twitter.

Gupta, while talking to reporters after being sworn in, had said the Kathua rape and murder case was a minor incident which should not be given too much importance by the media.

"There are many challenges before the government. We have to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and the victim girl gets justice," Gupta added.

The opposition leader also hit out at Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for inducting a BJP MLA into her council of ministers who reportedly attended a rally in support of the accused persons in the Kathua rape and murder case.

"(Two) 2 BJP ministers removed in J&K for attending a pro-rapist rally & a MLA who is reported to have attended the same rally is promoted as a minister. Why are the BJP/ @MehboobaMufti confused about where they stand on the #Kathua rape? (sic)" Omar asked.

He was referring to the induction of MLA, Kathua Rajiv Jasrotia, who reportedly attended the rally organised by Hindu Ekta Manch in support of the accused in the rape and murder case, in the council of ministers today.