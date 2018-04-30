Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi meets Lalu Prasad Yadav in AIIMS

Lalu Prasad was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on March 29 where a medical team comprising six doctors is overseeing him. 

Published: 30th April 2018 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday called on RJD leader Lalu Prasad at the AIIMS where the former Bihar Chief Minister was admitted last month for treatment of ailments related to heart and kidney.

In their half hour meeting, Gandhi discussed his health condition, Congress sources said.

Lalu Prasad was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on March 29 where a medical team comprising six doctors from the departments of surgery, cardiology, nephrology, and neurology is overseeing him. 

Lalu Prasad was earlier treated at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi. 

He was admitted to RIMS on March 17 following complaints of uneasiness while he was lodged at the Birsa Munda Jail where he is serving a jail term since December 23, 2017 in connection with the fodder scam. 

The former Chief Minister has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013 -- the latest being the Dumka treasury case in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Lalu Prasad Yadav RJD Congress AIIMS
More from this section
Maharashtra farmers look on as they assemble in Mumbai as part of the 'Kisan Long March' for proper implementation of the Maharashtra government's loan waiver scheme. (Photo: PTI)

Farmers to stop supplies from June 1; nation-wide bandh on 10: Kisan Mahasangh

India, Russia likely to ink S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems deal before Modi-Putin summit

Parliamentary panel, including Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi to visit border areas Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh in May

IPL2018
Videos
Lamborghini Centenario Exterior Walkaround
Buddha Purnima: Buddhist monks, pilgrims take out peace march
Gallery
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards
Unbeaten Barcelona added to its domestic dominance by winning La Liga for the third time in the last four seasons on Sunday, remaining unbeaten after 34 rounds. | AP
IN PICTURES | Barcelona wins league title in an almost perfect season