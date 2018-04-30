Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi targets BJP over recruits marked SC/ST on chest in Madhya Pradesh

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the RSS and BJP over the labelling of the aspirants for the post of police constables with their respective caste on their chest.

Published: 30th April 2018 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi addressing people at Bantwal, Dist.,Dakshina Kannada. (Twitter: INCIndia)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the RSS and BJP over the labelling of the aspirants for the post of police constables with their respective caste on their chest during a medical examination in Madhya Pradesh saying the ruling party had stabbed the country with its casteist approach.

In a tweet, Gandhi blamed the incident on the thinking of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) adding that the Congress will defeat such thinking. Gandhi also attached a picture of the candidates having marks on their chests.

"The casteist mentality of the BJP government has stabbed the country on its chest. By writing SC/ST on the chest of the youth of Madhya Pradesh, it has attacked the Constitution," he said in a tweet.

"This is the thinking of BJP/RSS. This thinking earlier led to tying "handi" (small earthen pot) to their neck, led to tying broom to the body, did not allow them to enter temples. We will defeat this mentality," he said.

The aspirants under the reserved category were marked with their caste -- SC (Scheduled Caste) or ST (Scheduled Tribe) -- on their chest for identification during a medical examination in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The state government ordered a probe into the incident on Sunday.

Dhar Superintendent of Police Virendra Singh told IANS on Sunday that there might not be any malicious intent behind it.

"Last time some mistakes happened during the recruitment. The hospital may have used this method to avoid any mistake this time. However, a probe has been ordered," he said.

