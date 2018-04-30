Home Nation

Retest of economics paper will not delay results: CBSE official

The results will be declared on time as the evaluation is in advanced stage despite re-exam of economics paper.

Published: 30th April 2018 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An official of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that the re-test of the Class 12 Economics paper, held on April 25, nearly a month after it was leaked, will not delay declaration of results.

"The results will be declared on time as the evaluation is in advanced stage despite re-exam of economics paper. We have rigorously followed up with schools to send more evaluators than the required number," a senior Board official told PTI.

There were also reports of the CBSE's Class 10 mathematics paper being leaked, but the board decided against its re-test, saying class 10 was just an "internal segment" of school education system.

The reports of leak of the CBSE papers had caused disappointment among students across the country last month.

In Delhi, students held protests accusing the CBSE of negligence and demanded immediate action against the guilty.

According to Delhi Police, the class 12 economics paper was leaked on 23 March - three days before the scheduled date of the examination.

Investigators made arrests in several parts of the country in connection with the case, including in Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.

They claimed to have arrested the main conspirators behind the leak from Una in Himachal Pradesh.

The three people were staffers of a school in the town.

The leak was exposed after an envelop containing four images of the hand-written economics paper was delivered to the CBSE headquarters in Delhi on the evening of the scheduled day of the examination -- 26 March.

Following reports of the leak, on April 2 CBSE tried a "leak-proof" system of "encrypted" question papers, which delayed the exam as a few centres in Delhi were unable to follow the printing of encrypted papers, e-mailed to them, at the school itself.

The HRD ministry then set up a committee to examine the process by which the CBSE conducts examinations.

The seven-member panel, headed by former HRD secretary Vinay Sheel Oberoi, will suggest measures to make the process "secure and fool-proof" using technology.

The committee has to submit its report by May 31 to the Human Resource Development Ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE CBSE paper leak Class 12 Economics paper leak Economics paper leak
More from this section

Storm claims 11 lives in eastern Bihar

Speaker, seven others sworn in as ministers in Jammu and Kashmir

Major reshuffle of council of ministers in Jammu and Kashmir, eight ministers to take oath

IPL2018
Videos
Lamborghini Centenario Exterior Walkaround
Buddha Purnima: Buddhist monks, pilgrims take out peace march
Gallery
Unbeaten Barcelona added to its domestic dominance by winning La Liga for the third time in the last four seasons on Sunday, remaining unbeaten after 34 rounds. | AP
IN PICTURES | Barcelona wins league title in an almost perfect season
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala