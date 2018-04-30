Sand and gravel rates likely to come down by at least 40 to 50 per cent in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The prices of sand and gravel in the state are likely to come down by 40 to 50 per cent and the government also might form a corporation to bring this trade under its direct control, as the Cabinet sub-committee formed on mining will soon submit it's reported to the Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Highly-placed sources said that if the proposals of the sub-committee are accepted by the state government then the rates of sand and gravel will come down at least by 40 to 50 per cent. Thus the ten tonnes tipper will cost between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 including transportation cost and a three tonnes tractor trolley will be anywhere between Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800. At present, this three tonnes sand costs around Rs 3,500 and the ten tonnes tipper is around Rs 12,000.

The chairman of the Cabinet sub-committee, Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had visited Hoshiarpur areas of Punjab and talked to the crusher owners and others involved in this business to take the actual ground report and the difficulties faced by them. The officials of the mining department including it’s Principal Secretary Jaspal Singh, Director (Mining) Kumar Rahul also accompanied Sidhu.

If sources are to be believed then the sub-committee can recommend to the state government to make a corporation and bring the sand mining business under the direct control of the state government. To stop illegal mining a mining policy has been prepared. Presently the consumption of sand in the state is 1.60 crore tonnes and of gravel is 2.40 crore tonnes annually.

Making this base the government might fix the rate of Rs 300 per tonne of sand and of this Rs 60 per tonne will be paid as royalty to the owner of the land from where sand is mined. If one calculates per feet then the present rate is Rs 30 per feet of sand that will come down between Rs 15 to Rs 18 per feet.

Sources said that the government is also planning to start a portal where the public will register to get sand and gravel and not only public the transporters who wish to transport these items will also get themselves registered on this portal and the colour scheme of their truck will be different so that they can be identified. Also, the transportation charges will wary for first 50 Kilometres and then so on. The rates of crushing will be worked out and likely the Himachal Pradesh crushing policy might be adopted.