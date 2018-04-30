Speaker Kavinder Gupta to be new Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM as BJP drops Nirmal Singh

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: On the eve of the J&K ministry reshuffle, the BJP on Sunday decided on Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta swapping places. Later in the day, Singh put in his papers.Gupta, who represents Jammu’s Gandhi Nagar in the Assembly, confirmed to The New Indian Express that he will be the new deputy chief minister. “I’ve been informed,” he said. Gupta is part of the faction that is close to Dr Jitendra Singh, junior minister in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The formula to ease out the increasingly unpopular Singh was shared with him by BJP president Amit Shah as part of the ministry shake-up. Singh will be the new Speaker. Sources said State BJP president Sat Pal Sharma and legislators Shakti Parihar, Davinder Maniyal and Rajeev Jasrotia, who is the Kathua MLA, may be the new faces in the ministry.The BJP’s share in the 25-member coalition ministry with the PDP is 11. Some shuffle is also expected in the PDP.Governor N N Vohra would administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at Raj Bhavan in Jammu at 12 noon on Monday.

Sources said besides adding some new faces in the cabinet, the BJP may also elevate some Ministers of State as Cabinet ministers. Health minister Bali Baghat and MoS Priya Sethi may be dropped from council of ministers.The BJP had asked all its nine ministers in the coalition government to submit their resignations to enable it to bring new faces in the cabinet ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The PDP has also two seats vacant following the sacking of Haseeb Drabu as Finance Minister last month for saying that Kashmir was not a political issue. Sources said the PDP may fill the two vacancies. Jammu and Kashmir can have a maximum of 25 ministers, including the chief minister. As per the agreement between the two parties, the PDP can have 14 portfolios, including the Chief Minister, and the BJP gets the remaining 11.