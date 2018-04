By PTI

HISAR: A statue of Kargil martyr Paviter Kumar was found broken in Haryana's Milakpur village, 40 km from here, police said today.

The statue was broken by some unidentified miscreants on the intervening night of April 28 and 29, they said.

According to police, it was the family of the martyr who noticed that the statue was broken.

On a complaint of Saviter Singh, brother of martyr Paviter kumar, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered by Narnaund police of Hisar district.