Three civilians killed in militant firing in Baramulla in north Kashmir

Director General of Police S P Vaid confirmed that three boys were killed in the firing by militants in Old Town of Baramulla.

Published: 30th April 2018 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard during an encounter between security forces and militants at Drabgam in Pulwama District of South Kashmir on Monday. | PTI

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants tonight shot dead three civilians in the Old Town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

The militants opened fire at the trio around 8. 30 pm from a very close range in Iqbal Market at the Old Town, leaving them dead on the spot, the police said.

The three persons, Asif Ahmad Sheikh, Haseeb Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Asgar, all in their early 20s, were residents of Kakkar Hamam in Baramulla, a police official said.

Director General of Police S P Vaid confirmed the killings in the attack and said senior police officials have rushed to the spot in north Kashmir.

Preliminary police investigation revealed complicity of the Pakistan-based LeT terror group.

One Pakistan-based and two other local militants of Old Town, Baramulla are the principal suspects in this case and wanted by the law, the police official said.

The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter, he added.

