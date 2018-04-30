Top Hizb militant killed in Pulwama, civilian dies in clashes

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Sameer Tiger, a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, and his aide were shot dead in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, police said. Two Army personnel, including a Major, were wounded.In subsequent clashes between security forces and protesters at the encounter site, a youth was killed and over 20 injured.Acting on specific information about the presence of 2-3 militants in Drabgam area, a joint combing and search operation was launched early on Monday by the police, CRPF and the Army.

A police officer said the security personnel zeroed in on a house where the militants were hiding. “The militants fired on the search party, injuring Major Shukla and a soldier,” he said.Additional security men were rushed to the spot to tighten the siege and prevent the militants from escaping. “The troops fired heavily on militant positions in the house. The militants, in turn, lobbed grenades at the security men. In the firefight, two Hizb militants trapped in the house were killed,” he said.

one of the militants firing from inside the house | zahoor punjabi

The officer identified the slain militants as Hizb commander Sameer Ahmed Bhat alias Sameer Tiger and his aide, Aqib Ahmad Khan. Both were local militants.After the gunfight, youths took to the roads and tried to march towards the encounter site, possibly to pave way for any remaining militants to escape. When intercepted by police and CRPF men, they began pelting stones. In retaliation, the security personnel fired tear gas shells and reportedly live ammunition too.

A youth, identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar, was allegedly hit in the abdomen by a bullet and died later in hospital. Over 20 people were injured, some of whom were taken to hospitals in Srinagar. The police claimed the civilian died in crossfire.“Sameer took to militancy in 2016. He was active in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts and had been luring youths into militancy. He was involved in many attacks on security forces and civilians,” a police officer said.Separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called a shutdown in the Valley on Tuesday.

Militants kill 3 in baramulla

Srinagar:Militants on Monday evening shot dead three civilians in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Police sources said militants fired towards three persons near Iqbal Market, Khanpora. The trio received multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to track down the militants responsible for the attack.