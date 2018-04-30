Tripura CM Biplab Deb clarifies on 'mechanical engineers' remark

By ANI

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday, issued a clarification on his earlier statement, wherein he suggested that mechanical engineers should not join the civil services.

Clarifying his stance, he said that civil engineers should take up civil services as they have experience about administration.

"I did not say that mechanical engineers must not go for civil services. I said that civil engineers should join civil services as they have experience about administration," said Deb.

The Tripura Chief Minister is hogging the headlines these days for his eyebrow-raising statements.

Earlier today, Deb advised the youths of Tripura to not to waste their crucial time and, instead, milk cows and run pan stalls for livelihood.

He also suggested the youth of the state, especially the educated section, to not run behind politicians for government jobs, rather become self-employed.

Deb had made headlines when he claimed that internet and satellite were not something new but existed since the Mahabharata era, and continued to stand by his claim.

He had also recently remarked that Miss World 1997 Diana Hayden did not deserve the crown but won because of "international fashion mafias."