Tweets by Digvijay’s brother leave Congress red-faced in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Five-time former Lok Sabha member Laxman Singh is causing embarrassment to the opposition Congress with his tweets about developments within the party in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

In his latest tweet on Saturday evening which could have larger political implications, Singh posted, “fasal taiyar ho gayee hai, khushali ke din aa gaye, mandi mein bechne gaye to bhutta chor dilli se aa gaye (Harvest is ready, days of prosperity are here. But when in the market to sell the produce, corn thieves from Delhi arrived).

Party insiders feel the younger brother of Digvijay Singh is apparently targeting Chhindwara MP and former Union minister Kamal Nath’s appointment as the MP Congress Committee (MPCC) president.

The former Rajgarh MP had two days ago mocked at the party’s decision to appoint five presidents, including four working presidents in the state. “If Congress gets strong with 5 presidents in MP, then we should immediately appoint few more presidents in AICC to make Congress strong in the country and defeat Modi government!!!”

It was none other than Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who had appointed Kamal Nath as the MP Congress Committee (MPCC) president on April 26. Earlier too, Singh had tweeted another cryptic message. “Chunav karyakarta jeetata hai neta nahi. Agar Congress party karyakartaon par adhik dhyan degi, toh jeet nischit hai (it’s the workers and not leaders who help party win elections. If the party focuses more on its workers, the electoral win is assured),” Singh tweeted in an apparent reference to the battle for CM’s face.Earlier on April 16, in the wake of reports about Kamal Nath likely to be appointed state Congress new boss, Singh had tweeted “Kamal Nath leading MP in polls is like playing HMV record in an age of Bluetooth technology.”

Reacting to the tweets by Laxman Singh, outgoing Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi demanded disciplinary action. “Such tweets questioning and mocking the decision of our national president Rahul Gandhi amount to gross indiscipline and are bound to cause embarrassment to the party. The party leadership should immediately take stern action against Laxman Singh for the act of indiscipline,” he said.