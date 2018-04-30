Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde calls Congress a 'theatre company'

By ANI

BELGAUM: Union minister for skill development Ananthkumar Hegde on Sunday attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his recent temple visits in Karnataka, saying the latter wears a skull cap while going to a mosque and a cross when he goes to a Church.

"Now Rahul Gandhi realised that there's one religion called Hinduism. That's why he started going to mutts and temples. He goes to temple on somebody's suggestion. When he goes to the mosque he wears a skull cap, when he goes to Church he goes with a Cross," said Hegde, while addressing a rally held at Thigadolli village of Kittur taluk.

He further called the Congress party a theatre company, which had been ruling the country for the last seventy years.

"These people are known for drama. They don't have any morality they don't know where to go, what norms to follow. From last 70 years, this drama company is ruling in India. This drama company should not be in our nation in future," he added.