Uttar Pradeash government to ensure 24x7 power supply during Ramzan

The move is being seen in context with PM Modi's claims during his UP poll campaign that the then SP regime used to appease minority community by giving longer hours power supply.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Contrary to the opposition's accusation of communal discrimination, Yogi Adityanath government has ordered round the clock power supply to the Muslim dominated districts across the state during the forthcoming month of Ramzan.

While the state power minister confirmed having issued orders to all divisions in this regard, the move is being seen in context with PM Modi's claims during his UP poll campaign that the then SP regime used to appease minority community by giving longer hours power supply on Eid than during Diwali.

"Orders have been issued to all divisional heads of the department to spruce up the transmission and fine-tune the distribution in order to avert a disruption in supply during the holy month," said a senior power official.

However, the minister claimed that there was no dearth of electricity in the state. It was just a question of supply especially during the morning hours at the time of namaz and sehri (morning meal just before starting the fast). He added that the state government was working in accordance to its motto 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' without any discrimination on religious or caste lines.

The political experts, on one hand, believe that the state government's initiative has come with Kairana and Noorpur bypolls in mind, on the other they feel that it will also neutralize the accusation of ensuring round the clock power supply to places of Hindu religious importance like Ayodhya and Mathura.

It may be recalled that May 28 by-election to Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur assembly constituencies will fall during Ramzan and both the seats are situated in communally sensitive western UP. 

The upcoming bypolls will be another litmus test for the ruling BJP ahead of 2019 especially after losing its bastions -- Gorakhpur and Phulpur. Both the western UP seats are Muslim dominated and a number of political permutations and combinations will be at play in the upcoming bypolls. 

While SP will be eyeing the BSP vote bank amidst the bonhomie between the two parties, Congress, on the other, is expecting a favourable equation with RLD.

However, the opposition including Samajwadi Party and the Congress view the power initiative as a bid of the BJP ruled state government to communalise the atmosphere ahead of Ramzan.

