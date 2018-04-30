Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Revelry firing claims life of groom in Kheri, bride's kin in Allahabad

The incident relates to Rampur village under Neemgaon police station of Lakhimpur Kheri district where the groom sustained the gunshot on his chest while performing the arrival rituals of barat.

Published: 30th April 2018 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

File Image of gun used for representational purposes only.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Despite clear directives of Supreme Court and High court against the revelry firing and the efforts of the respective governments in this direction, the menace is continuing unabated often claiming innocent lives during weddings.

Such a case came to light in Lakhimpur Kheri wherein the groom himself became a victim of celebratory firing as he received a gunshot on his chest fired by one of the baratis, while a bride's kin was killed in a similar incident in Allahabad on Sunday night.

The incident relates to Rampur village under Neemgaon police station of Lakhimpur Kheri district where the groom sustained the gunshot on his chest while performing the arrival rituals of barat (wedding procession).

A pall of gloom defended on the marquee of celebrations, as the groom Sunil Verma was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The tragedy was caught on camera in which the person firing from a pistol can be spotted easily. He can be seen firing two shots one of which hit the groom.

As per the video of the incident, the accused, identified as Ramchandra, fired two shots from his “licensed pistol”, with the initial shot missing the groom, Sunil Verma. However, the second shot fired by the accused hit the groom’s chest, who collapsed on the spot.

In the video, family members sitting next to the groom during 'Pooja' performing seemed to be confused flummoxed as he collapsed.

Meanwhile, the district police have booked the person, identified as Ramchandra, who fired the gunshots under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused, who is said to be a close friend of the groom, had been absconding since then, said police.

According to ASP Ghanshyam Chaurasia, prima facie it appeared that the groom was killed during the celebratory firing, but police were probing other angles too.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Allahabad, a 20-year-old youth was killed after sustaining bullet injuries during celebratory firing at Dando village in Bara area on late Sunday night.

The deceased, identified as Sarvesh Tiwari, was believed bride’s cousin.

He was hit by bullets on his arm and chest from behind. He was rushed to the local community health centre(CHC) from where he was referred to SRN hospital where doctors declared him brought dead at around 3 am. The accused Ganga Prasad Pandey, a relative of the groom, is absconding since the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Maharashtra MLC polls: Sharad Pawar decision on contesting seats acceptable, says Congress

Former IAF chief Idris Hassan Latif passes away in Hyderabad

Chattisgarh scribe booked for sedition over Facebook cartoon

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards