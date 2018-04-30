Home Nation

Wanted criminals arrested after encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

Two dreaded criminals carrying reward of Rs 25,000 each were arrested after encounter with police in Bharthana area.

Published: 30th April 2018 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By UNI

ETAWAH: Two dreaded criminals carrying reward of Rs 25,000 each were arrested after encounter with police in Bharthana area, police said here on Monday.

Two policemen, including a Sub-Inspector, were injured in exchange of fire during the encounter, late on Sunday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi said acting on a tip-off, Saifai police station In-charge intercepted three motorbike-borne suspects at Turaiya canal bridge in Bharthana area, but they opened fire on police team, in which an SI and a constable were injured.

In retaliatory firing, two criminals were injured while one managed to escape.

The injured were identified as Shivnath and Awadhesh, who were shifted to the hospital, along with the policemen.

The SSP said several criminal cases were registered against the arrested accused.

One gun, a looted rifle and some cartridges were recovered from them and a manhunt was launched to nab the escaped criminal Jitendra alias Mota, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Etawah Etawah encounter Uttar Pradesh Bharthana
More from this section

Narendra Modi government taking credit for our work on electrification: Congress

Missing US national found dead in Himachal Pradesh

People protest in Jammu, demand CBI inquiry in Kathua rape case

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple