Wanted criminals arrested after encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

By UNI

ETAWAH: Two dreaded criminals carrying reward of Rs 25,000 each were arrested after encounter with police in Bharthana area, police said here on Monday.

Two policemen, including a Sub-Inspector, were injured in exchange of fire during the encounter, late on Sunday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi said acting on a tip-off, Saifai police station In-charge intercepted three motorbike-borne suspects at Turaiya canal bridge in Bharthana area, but they opened fire on police team, in which an SI and a constable were injured.

In retaliatory firing, two criminals were injured while one managed to escape.

The injured were identified as Shivnath and Awadhesh, who were shifted to the hospital, along with the policemen.

The SSP said several criminal cases were registered against the arrested accused.

One gun, a looted rifle and some cartridges were recovered from them and a manhunt was launched to nab the escaped criminal Jitendra alias Mota, he added.