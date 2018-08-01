14 more deaths in UP rains, toll rises to 106

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Fourteen people were killed and seven others injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of Uttar Pradesh in 24 hours, raising the death toll to 106 since the last week, official sources said today.

According to reports, two people were killed each in Farukhabad and Bahraich while one each in Kheri, Raebareli, Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat, Barabanki, Sitapur and Sultanpur.

Over 100 people were injured, officials said, adding more than 80 heads of cattle died and 600 houses were damaged due to rains since the last week.

The death toll has reached 148 since July 1, they said.

Most of the deaths occurred due to wall and house collapse, uprooting of trees, electrocution and caving in of land, officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all the districts to alert people and asked them to undertake extensive tours of the affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said here.

He also directed officials to provide immediate financial and medical assistance to people severely affected by rains.

Meanwhile, an SUV plunged 15-20 feet after a service road caved in alongside the Agra-Lucknow expressway today following heavy rains, prompting the state government to order a probe.

No one was injured in the accident, officials said.

According to Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar, 148 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the state since July 1.

"During this period, 122 persons were injured, while 177 cattle also died and as many as 1,185 houses damaged," he said.

According to the Met office, more rain and thundershowers are likely at most places over the east and at many places in the west Uttar Pradesh tomorrow.

Moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers occurred at most places of the state today, it said.

Nanpara (Bahraich) and Baheri each recorded 15 cm rainfall, followed by Haidergarh (Barabanki), Safipur and Nighason (11 cm each), Bareilly (10 cm), Lucknow, Unnao, Kannauj (9 cm each), Bareilly (8 cm), and Fatehgarh, Fatehpur, Bhatpurawaghat, Mathura (7 cm each).

According to a Central Water Commission report, the Sharda river was flowing above the danger mark in Paliakalan (Lakhimpur) and near the mark at Sharda Nagar (Kheri), while the Ghagra river was above the red mark at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki) and at Ayodhya (Faizabad).

While the water level of the Ganga river was rising in Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur, Raebareli, Garhmukteshwar, Mirzapur, Fafamau (Allahabad), Ghazipur and Ballia, the Yamuna was flowing above the danger mark in Mathura.

It was also rising in Agra and Eetawah, it said.

The water level of the Gomti river was rising in Sultanpur, and the Rapti river in Bahraich, Shravasti and Balrampur, it said.