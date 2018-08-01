Home Nation

14 more die, seven more hurt in Uttar Pradesh rains; toll rises to 106

LUCKNOW: Fourteen people were killed and seven others injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 106 since the last week, official sources said today.

According to reports, two people were killed each in Farukhabad and Bahraich while one each in Kheri, Raebareli, Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat, Barabanki, Sitpaur and Sultanpur.

"The toll since the last week in such incidents has reached 106 while the total number of those injured is over 100," they said.

Over 80 cattle lost their lives and over 600 houses were damaged in rain-related incidents.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all the districts to alert people and asked them to undertake extensive tours of the affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said here.

He also directed officials to provide immediate financial and medical assistance to people severely affected by rains.

