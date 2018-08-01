220 cow carcasses seized from Rajasthan warehouse

By IANS

JAIPUR: A total of 220 cow carcasses were seized from a warehouse in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday, police said.

The carcasses were found buried inside a Govindgarh facility belonging to a Shakeel, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sub-Inspector Dhara Singh told IANS.

Other than the cow carcasses, remains of buffaloes and goats were also seized from the location.

Singh said that beef was reportedly supplied to Haryana, Rajasthan and other surrounding states from this place.

The raid was launched early on Wednesday after Shakeel's interrogation, said Singh about the ongoing probe.

The officer said Tuesday's arrest came after three women were arrested on Monday when they searched a number of houses and seized 40kg of beef.

On questioning, one of the women, Akbari, confessed that her son Shakeel and his friend Sattar had brought the beef to her house, Singh said.

Shakeel was nabbed but Sattar is still absconding, Singh added.

Veterinary doctors and a large number of Hindu activists were present when the police raided the warehouse on Wednesday.

