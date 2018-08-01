Home Nation

3 fishermen drown, 5 missing after trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal

'FB Paromita' with 18 fishermen on board had gone to the sea and overturned last night. Ten of the fishermen were rescued while eight had gone missing, police said.

By PTI

DIAMOND HARBOUR: Three fishermen drowned and five others went missing after a trawler overturned in the Bay of Bengal off Frazergunj in South 24 Parganas district, police said today.

Rescuers found three bodies floating near Lothian island and the boat which was stuck in the sand upside down.

The incident occurred days after 19 fishermen of three boats drowned in the sea last month. All the victims belonged to the same South 24 Parganas district.

 

