Afghanistan national arrested in J-K for illegally obtaining Aadhaar, PAN cards

Published: 01st August 2018 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: An Afghan national, who was staying in Jammu and Kashmir even after his visa expired, has been arrested for illegally obtaining Aadhaar and PAN cards and moving around in suspicious circumstances near the Line of Control in the Akhnoor sector here, a police official said today.

A police party had found Barkat Hussain (45), a resident of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, moving around in the Khour area two days ago, the official said. During questioning, Hussain revealed that he lived in Delhi.

Several documents, including an Afghan passport, Indian visa that had expired two years ago, an Aadhaar card -- according to which he belonged to Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir -- and a PAN card was seized from him, the official said.

Hussain was shifted to the Joint Interrogation Centre for further questioning.

It is not immediately clear whether the Aadhaar and PAN cards were real, the officer said.

TAGS
Aadhaar PAN cards

