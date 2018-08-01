Home Nation

Assam neighbours apply nationality test, send back hundreds of visitors

The development comes despite the Centre's assurance that people whose names did not figure on the list need not panic as this was only a draft and not the final NRC.

Published: 01st August 2018 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

People check their names on the final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens after it was released at a NRC Seva Kendra Hatigaon in Guwahati (FIle| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In what was seen as the fallout of the National Register of Citizens' (NRC) final draft in Assam, hundreds of people, travelling to Nagaland and Meghalaya, were sent back from the two states by the police and a students' organisation.

The development comes despite the Centre's assurance that people whose names did not figure on the list need not panic as this was only a draft and not the final NRC.

The police in Nagaland set up check posts at all entry points to the state from Assam and also the state's only railhead Dimapur to thwart the influx of 'IBIs' or illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Apart from the Inner Line Permit (ILP) required to visit the state, outsiders are now also required to furnish documents to prove he/she is an Indian. According to official sources, dozens of travellers, who failed to furnish the documents, were sent back. Ahead of the publication of the draft NRC, the Nagaland government had appealed to all organisations and village authorities to be alert to prevent the influx of illegal immigrants.

Confirming the development, Nagaland's Chief Secretary Temjen Toy told TNIE that the police were frisking travellers to find proof of their identity. "We are looking for any document of identity, such as Aadhaar card, ration card, voter ID etc. We are worried only of people who are illegal immigrants. For the time being, we are only trying to find out whether they (travellers) have any proof of identity because we don't yet have the details from the government of Assam," Toy said.

He added: "We don't want to make the ongoing exercise too complicated at the cost Indian nationals. We worry that because of all the NRC pressures in Assam, there could be an influx of illegal immigrants into the neighbouring states. We cannot let such things. We don't want to take any chances."

Many migrant labourers, mostly from the Bengali Muslim community, visited their homes in Assam ahead of the draft NRC publication. There are now reports that Nagaland is facing an acute shortage of the labourers as the migrants are afraid of going back to their workplace for fear of being harassed.

Toy denied the reports saying, "There is no shortage of the labourers. In fact, we are encouraging our youth to take up such trades."

In Meghalaya, over 1,000 alleged immigrants have been sent back from several check posts by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU). The KSU set up the check posts in three districts.

KSU's West Khasi Hills district chief John Fisher Nongsiang said they erected the "infiltration" check gates "as there is no mechanism in the state to tackle influx". He claimed over 100 suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, who attempted to enter the district, were apprehended by volunteers of the union.

In Ri Bhoi district, KSU members checked all vehicles and "detected" over 200 people who allegedly could not prove their citizenship.

Realising the plight of the commuters, the Assam government took up the issue with Meghalaya government on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NRC states Assam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century